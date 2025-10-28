Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Gold prices fall again

Bajus has slashed gold prices by up to Tk3,674 per bhori

File image of gold ornaments. Photo: Collected
Update : 28 Oct 2025, 09:39 AM

Gold prices in Bangladesh have been reduced once again following a decline in international market rates.

Within just a day, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (Bajus) has slashed gold prices by up to Tk3,674 per bhori.

In a press release on Monday, Bajus announced that under the new rates, one bhori of 22-carat gold will be sold at Tk204,283, effective from Tuesday.

Bajus said the price adjustment came as the rate of pure (acid) gold in the local market dropped. The association had also lowered gold prices on Sunday as well. 

As per the latest revision, 21-carat gold will now cost Tk194,999 per bhori, 18-carat gold Tk167,145, and traditional gold Tk138,842.

Silver prices have also been reduced.

The new prices set 22-carat silver at Tk4,246 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk4,047, 18-carat at Tk3,476, and traditional silver at Tk2,601.

Topics:

Gold Price
