Milestone crash: Class seven student discharged from hospital after 97 days

Five other patients injured in the crash are recovering and expected to be discharged within a week, says the hospital director

Dipto returns home 97 days after recovering from injuries in the Milestone School and College plane crash in Uttara, on October 27, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 27 Oct 2025, 08:39 PM

Navid Nawaz Dipto, a class seven student of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara, returned home on Monday after 97 days of treatment for injuries sustained in the tragic July 21 plane crash.

Doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery said about 45% of his body had been burned in the accident. During treatment, he was on life support for 10 days, spent 22 days in the ICU, 35 days in the HD ward, and 40 days in a cabin. Over the course of his recovery, he underwent 36 surgeries and eight skin grafting procedures.

At a press briefing, Hospital Director Dr M Nashir Uddin updated the media on Navid’s condition. Joint Director Dr Maruful Islam and other members of the medical team were also present.

Nashir added that five other patients injured in the crash were recovering and expected to be discharged within a week.

On July 21, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into the two-story building of Milestone School and College in Uttara’s Diabari area after losing control, killing the pilot. At the time, more than 150 students, teachers, staff, and guardians were inside.

As of July 24 evening, 31 people were confirmed dead, and 51 others were receiving treatment in various hospitals, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

