Pakistani woman rescued after alleging domestic abuse in Dhaka

A Pakistani woman was rescued by police with support from the national emergency service 999 after claiming she was abused and confined by her husband and mother-in-law in the Lal Kuthi Boro Bazar Basupura area of Darussalam police station in Dhaka.

The woman called 999 on Sunday, stating she was Pakistani citizen with a three-month-old baby. She alleged that her husband, Nobel Ahmed, 27, and her mother-in-law regularly beat her and forced her to live confined in a room. She also said her passport had been confiscated, preventing her from returning to Pakistan, and requested immediate assistance.

Inspector Anwar Sattar, media and public relations officer of the National Emergency Service 999, said in a press release that the call was received by Constable Sumaiya Jahan and Plabon Deb at the English Desk, who alerted Darussalam police. The operation was coordinated and supervised by 999 dispatcher Sub-inspector Biren Chandra Das.

Although the woman could not provide her exact location, police tracked her residence using technology. A team from Darussalam police reached the scene and rescued the 25-year-old, bringing her to the police station.

Later, the woman’s sister-in-law and other relatives of her husband arrived at the station, returned her passport, and gave written assurance that her Bangladesh-born child would receive a passport within 10 days and that the mother and child would be sent to Pakistan.

The woman voluntarily returned to her sister-in-law’s custody and refused to file a formal complaint, the police reported.