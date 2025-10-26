Army Chief Waker inducted as 9th Colonel Commandant of Engineering Corps

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been inducted as the 9th Colonel Commandant of the Bangladesh Army’s Engineering Corps at the Parade Ground of Qadirabad Cantonment in Natore on Sunday morning.

Upon his arrival, the cantonment commander received the army chief with a state salute.

General Waker was then adorned with the Colonel Commandant badge in a ceremonial programme.

He later inspected the parade and took salute from a marching contingent.

Addressing the event, General Waker praised the Engineering Corps for its contributions to national development and infrastructure construction both at home and abroad, saying their dedication has earned recognition from the nation.

He also pledged to take further initiatives to enhance the corps’ capacity in the coming days.

Senior officials from Army Headquarters, including the general commanding officers, were present.

The army chief later attended the Annual Commanders’ Conference.