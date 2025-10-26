2 school students among 3 killed in Pabna road accident

Three people, including two school students, were killed and another was injured when a truck overturned onto their van in Sadar upazila of Pabna district on Sunday morning.

The accident occurred in the Bangabari area along the Dhaka-Pabna highway, police said.

The deceased are Tasnia and Toha, students of Pabna Cadet Collegiate School in Jalalpur, and the van driver Akram. Details about the deceased could not be known immediately.

The injured passenger is Sad Hossain, a resident of Madhupur village under the upazila.

Quoting witnesses, police said the van was carrying the students from Pushpapara toward Jalalpur when a bamboo-laden truck approached from the opposite direction.

The truck driver braked suddenly to avoid colliding with another vehicle, causing the truck to tip over onto the van, leaving the trio dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Pabna General Hospital.

Sub-Inspector Mokhlesur Rahman of Pabna Sadar Police Station said they are working at the scene and further details will be provided later.