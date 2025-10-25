Saturday, October 25, 2025

Bangladesh Bank ready to support private sector with policy, credit reforms, says official

Unlike the UK, Nawshad said, Bangladesh’s monetary policy is not yet credit-oriented — an area where future reforms could bring positive change

File image of Bangladesh Bank. Photo: Collected
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 06:25 PM

Bangladesh Bank is prepared to extend all possible support — from policy reforms to easier loan access — to strengthen the country’s private sector, said Nawshad Mustafa, director of the central bank’s SME and SPD departments.

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday, Nawshad said the SME loan policy had already been revamped to make credit access smoother.

“If further simplification is needed, Bangladesh Bank is ready to take that step,” he added.

Nawshad urged businesses to provide specific feedback rather than general requests. “Instead of saying ‘make loans easier,’ please tell us exactly where and how much flexibility would help you. We will consider those points in revising the policy,” he said.

Terming the private sector the main driving force of Bangladesh’s economy, Nawshad reaffirmed the central bank’s openness to cooperate with businesses and emphasized the importance of timely and reliable data for effective policymaking.

“The data we receive must be actionable and free of major gaps. Discussing 2024’s data in 2025 won’t lead to timely solutions,” he noted.

Unlike countries such as the UK, Nawshad said, Bangladesh’s monetary policy is not yet credit-oriented — an area where future reforms could bring positive change.

Bangladesh Bank Director (Research) Salim Al Mamun also spoke at the event, stressing that data should not only highlight progress but also reveal underlying challenges. “Only then can proper analysis lead to meaningful decisions,” he said.

Salim underscored the importance of cross-time comparisons to better interpret economic indicators and identify subtle trends within the economy.

