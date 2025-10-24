Sharmeen Murshid: Physical, mental well-being vital for building prosperous Bangladesh

Adviser to the Ministries of Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Sharmeen Soneya Murshid on Friday said that physical and mental well-being must be prioritized to build a new and prosperous Bangladesh.

The adviser said this while inaugurating the two-day National Nutrition and Wellness Summit at the Department of Social Services auditorium in Agargaon here as the chief guest.

Highlighting the role of youth, Murshid said the young people must take responsibility for promoting nutrition and mental health to ensure the emergence of a healthy generation.

She urged the youth to uphold unity, respect and inclusiveness, saying the young generation must prepare for social work to lead the country forward.

The adviser added over half of the country's population is youth and their active role is crucial in rebuilding a society free from corruption.

Director General of the Department of Social Services Md Saidur Rahman Khan and SERAC Bangladesh Executive Director SM Shaikat also spoke at the event.

Leaders from various social organisations including NIRAPAD Alliance, Mission Green Bangladesh and HeartWise Nutrition attended the summit.