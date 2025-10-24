Friday, October 24, 2025

Iconic hanging bridge in Rangamati reopens to tourists

According to tourism authorities, the bridge was submerged on July 30 due to rising water levels in Kaptai Lake

After a long break, Rangamati hanging bridge area buzzes with tourists and locals. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 24 Oct 2025, 09:39 PM

After nearly three months, Rangamati’s iconic hanging bridge has once again become visible. As the waters of Kaptai Lake began to recede, the bridge’s deck emerged after 86 days, allowing tourists and locals to return to the area from Friday morning.

Since early morning, visitors from various districts have been seen walking across the bridge and taking photographs. By the afternoon, a significant crowd gathered around the Tourism Holiday Complex nearby.

According to tourism authorities, the bridge was submerged on July 30 due to rising water levels in Kaptai Lake. For safety reasons, access to the bridge was prohibited, disappointing many visitors who had come specifically to see this iconic landmark.

Alok Bikash Chakma, manager of Rangamati Tourism Holiday Complex, said, “After nearly three months, with the water finally receding, we have completed cleaning and maintenance work. From today, the bridge has been reopened to visitors. Some minor repairs are still pending, but with the upcoming tourist season, we hope to make up for the disruption over the past three months.”

Local tourist Rubel Dutta said, “I had been waiting for a long time to see the bridge. Walking on it today feels wonderful, and I also got a chance to take photos.” Another visitor, Momota Chakma, added, “We came with our family. Visiting the hanging bridge after so long feels like Rangamati’s old charm has returned.”

This famous hanging bridge in Rangamati is more than just a structure for tourists; it is a key attraction and a symbol of identity for the hill district. Its reopening has brought joy to locals and visitors alike, marking the return of one of Rangamati’s most beloved landmarks.

Rangamati
