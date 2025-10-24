Prices of essentials keep rising as consumers struggle

Prices of essentials have been rising for nearly two months, with most vegetables now selling for over Tk 80 per kilogram.

Traders initially blamed heavy rainfall for the increase, but prices have yet to fall. Vendors now attribute the sustained surge to seasonal changes and supply shortages. Prices of fish, meat, and garlic have also gone up alongside vegetables.

During a visit to the Mirpur-1 kitchen market in Dhaka on Friday, prices of almost all items were found to be higher than usual.

No relief in vegetable prices

Despite slight declines in some vegetables, overall prices remain beyond the reach of ordinary consumers. Shoppers said they are struggling to manage household expenses as prices continue to rise.

On Friday, Indian tomatoes sold for Tk 120 per kg, local tomatoes for Tk 140–160, green tomatoes for Tk 140, local carrots for Tk 80, Chinese carrots for Tk 140–160, long eggplants for Tk 100, white round eggplants for Tk 120, black round eggplants for Tk 200, beans for Tk 120, local cucumbers for Tk 80, bitter gourds for Tk 80, pointed gourds for Tk 120, okra for Tk 60–120, hybrid pointed gourds for Tk 80, local pointed gourds for Tk 120, snake gourds for Tk 60, sponge gourds for Tk 80–100, ridge gourds for Tk 80, yard-long beans for Tk 80–100, taro stems for Tk 80, radishes for Tk 60, taro roots for Tk 70–80, green chilies for Tk 200, coriander leaves (depending on quality) for Tk 300, hybrid cucumbers for Tk 60, papayas for Tk 30–40, and sweet pumpkins for Tk 50.

Bottle gourds sold for Tk 80–100 each, wax gourds for Tk 80, green bananas for Tk 40 per bunch, and lemons for Tk 40 per four pieces.

Prices of Indian tomatoes, white round eggplants, local cucumbers, bitter gourds, local pointed gourds, snake gourds, ridge gourds, and radishes dropped by Tk 20 per kg, while hybrid cucumbers and sweet pumpkins fell by Tk 10 per kg. Prices of beans decreased by Tk 40, and green chilies by Tk 40 per kg.

Meanwhile, Chinese carrots rose by Tk 10–20 per kg, black round eggplants by Tk 20, pointed gourds by Tk 20, and wax gourds by Tk 10 each. Prices of other vegetables remained unchanged.

“The vegetable market is beyond our reach, and no one seems to care about our suffering,” said Abul Hossain, a private-sector employee. “Prices keep rising day after day, and we just have to endure it to survive.”

Another buyer, Nahiyan, said: “It seems no one can control this market. Previous governments failed, and this one hasn’t managed either. Low-income people like us are the real victims.”

Trader Shah Alam said heavy rains had damaged many crops, leading to the initial hike. “Although the rain has stopped, the seasonal change is keeping prices high. We hope rates will drop once winter sets in,” he said.

Garlic, ginger prices up

Prices of both local and Chinese garlic, as well as Chinese ginger, have surged significantly, though most other grocery items remained stable.

Two weeks ago, local garlic sold for Tk 80–100 per kg, but now it is Tk 120. Chinese garlic, previously Tk 130–140, now sells for Tk 180 per kg—an increase of Tk 40–50. Chinese ginger, which cost Tk 180–200, now sells for no less than Tk 200 per kg. Local onions rose by Tk 5 per kg.

Hybrid onions sold for Tk 80–85 per kg depending on size, while local onions were priced at Tk 85, red and white potatoes at Tk 20–25, Bogra potatoes at Tk 30–35, local garlic at Tk 120, Chinese garlic at Tk 180, Chinese ginger at Tk 200, and Indian ginger (depending on quality) at Tk 160 per kg.

“Garlic prices are a bit higher now. Even a slight shortage in the market causes prices to rise, but this won’t last long,” said trader Md Liton. “Prices will drop once new garlic arrives.”

Fish, meat remain costly

Prices of fish and meat have also gone up, with broiler chicken seeing another rise. Other meats have remained high but stable.

Beef sold for Tk 780 per kg, mutton for Tk 1,200, broiler chicken for Tk 170–185, cockerel chicken for Tk 275–300, layer chicken for Tk 290–300, and local chicken for Tk 550 per kg. Red eggs sold for Tk 120–130 per dozen, white eggs for Tk 115–125, and duck eggs for Tk 190–200 per dozen.

The price of cockerel chicken increased by Tk 10 per kg, while local chicken fell by Tk 20. Duck eggs rose by Tk 10 per dozen, and prices of other meats remained unchanged.

“Broiler prices will drop in winter. There’s no chance of another increase before that,” said a seller from Al-Amin Chicken House.

Depending on size and weight, rui and katla sold for Tk 350–600 per kg, kalibaush for Tk 400–600, shrimp for Tk 700–1,400, kaunchki for Tk 400–500, koi for Tk 220–700, pabda for Tk 400–500, shing for Tk 400–1,200, tengra for Tk 600–1,000, bele for Tk 1,000–1,200, meni for Tk 600–700, kajoli for Tk 1,000–1,400, boal for Tk 600–1,200, and rupchanda for Tk 1,000–1,400 per kg.

Grocery prices steady

Grocery items have remained mostly stable. Packet polao rice sold for Tk 155 per kg, loose polao rice for Tk 90–130, small lentils for Tk 155, coarse lentils for Tk 105, large mung beans for Tk 140, small mung beans for Tk 170, khesari lentils for Tk 100, chickpeas for Tk 115, gram lentils for Tk 110, and mashkalai lentils for Tk 180 per kg.

Bottled soybean oil sold for Tk 198 per litre, loose soybean oil for Tk 180, packaged ghee for Tk 1,450–1,550, loose ghee for Tk 1,250, packet sugar for Tk 110 per kg, loose sugar for Tk 100, flour and atta (2-kg packets) for Tk 130 each, and mustard oil for Tk 220 per litre.

Among spices, cardamom sold for Tk 4,750 per kg, cinnamon for Tk 500, cloves for Tk 1,280, white pepper for Tk 1,350, and black pepper for Tk 1,180.