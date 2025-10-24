Shafiqul: No possibility for Awami League to contest in election

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said there is no possibility of the Awami League participating in the upcoming national election.

He made the remarks while speaking to journalists on Friday at the July Memorial Monument in Nabaganga Park on the Magura–Dhaka Road, where he had gone to lay floral tributes.

Referring to elections held during the tenure of the previous Awami League government, Shafiqul said: “They conducted all elections in exchange for money and resorted to vote rigging. But this time, none of that will happen. People will go to the polling centres and cast their votes in a festive atmosphere.”

On the parliamentary election scheduled for February, he said: “All political parties have reached a consensus on holding the election in February. There is no pressure on the government regarding the polls. This will be the most transparent and beautiful election in the nation’s history.”

Speaking about the inclusion of a ‘No Vote’ option in the Representation of the People Order (RPO), he said: “If there is only one candidate in any constituency, voters will have the opportunity to reject that candidate by casting a ‘No Vote.’”

Highlighting the importance of building monuments to honour martyrs, Shafiqul said: “This memorial has been built so that the nation remembers the July martyrs. Some of the martyrs of Magura during the Liberation War have been forgotten because no monuments were built in their honour.”