July Uprising Memorial Museum Draft Ordinance approved

The Advisory Council on Thursday gave policy approval to the draft of the July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance, 2025, aiming to establish a museum at Ganabhaban in memory of the young people who sacrificed their lives or were permanently injured during the July uprising.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said the museum will serve as a lasting tribute to the contributions of the youths and as a symbol of the fall of the former authoritarian regime. He added that the proposed museum would function as an independent institution, with further discussions needed on staffing and financial arrangements before final approval.

Asif also mentioned that the council granted policy approval to the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025. Once enacted, it will empower the Supreme Court to oversee judges’ appointments, transfers, promotions, and disciplinary matters, along with independent budgetary control and financial management.

In addition, the council approved the draft Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Ordinance, which expanded the ACC’s jurisdiction to investigate corruption by both locals and foreigners within Bangladesh. The revised law clarified that “known income” refers to lawful income, allows the ACC to establish special courts, broadens its investigative authority, and mandates a seven-member selection committee, led by a Supreme Court judge, to appoint the commission’s head.