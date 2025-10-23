Thursday, October 23, 2025

July Uprising Memorial Museum Draft Ordinance approved

The museum will stand as a tribute to the youths’ contributions and the fall of the former authoritarian regime, says Law Adviser Asif Nazrul

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul speaks after the Advisory Council approved the draft of the July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance, 2025, at the Chief Adviser’s Office on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 10:27 PM

The Advisory Council on Thursday gave policy approval to the draft of the July Uprising Memorial Museum Ordinance, 2025, aiming to establish a museum at Ganabhaban in memory of the young people who sacrificed their lives or were permanently injured during the July uprising.

The decision was taken at a meeting at the Chief Adviser’s Office, chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul said the museum will serve as a lasting tribute to the contributions of the youths and as a symbol of the fall of the former authoritarian regime. He added that the proposed museum would function as an independent institution, with further discussions needed on staffing and financial arrangements before final approval.

Asif also mentioned that the council granted policy approval to the Supreme Court Secretariat Ordinance, 2025. Once enacted, it will empower the Supreme Court to oversee judges’ appointments, transfers, promotions, and disciplinary matters, along with independent budgetary control and financial management.

In addition, the council approved the draft Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Ordinance, which expanded the ACC’s jurisdiction to investigate corruption by both locals and foreigners within Bangladesh. The revised law clarified that “known income” refers to lawful income, allows the ACC to establish special courts, broadens its investigative authority, and mandates a seven-member selection committee, led by a Supreme Court judge, to appoint the commission’s head.

Topics:

Muhammad YunusAsif Nazrul
