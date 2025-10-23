Shafiqul: Govt reaches out to Scotland Yard, foreign partners to investigate Dhaka airport fire

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam has said that the government has reached out to Scotland Yard and the governments of Australia, China, and Turkey to help determine the cause of the recent fire at the airport.

“We have made contact to facilitate a forensic investigation to find out how the fire started,” he said during a briefing at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Thursday.

According to the press secretary, the chief adviser had instructed that a week-long nationwide fire safety awareness and preparedness campaign be observed.

“The chief adviser has directed all public and private institutions to spend one week reviewing their fire safety measures, inspecting their fire prevention systems, and identifying any weaknesses that could lead to such incidents,” he said.

He added that the chief adviser had already instructed the advisers to ensure that all government institutions assess their readiness regarding fire safety.

The press secretary also said discussions were underway about the use of body cameras and CCTV during election.

“The Council of Advisers discussed to what extent these technologies can be used legally, who would operate them, and how,” he said, adding that the use of drones and other preparations for the upcoming elections were also widely discussed.