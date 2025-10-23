Thursday, October 23, 2025

49th special BCS viva from Nov 2

A total of 1,219 written test qualifiers will face the viva

File Image: Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC). Photo: BSS
Update : 23 Oct 2025, 05:12 PM

The viva voce (oral) examinations of 49th sbsspecial BCS will start from November 2, according to a Public service commission notice issued on Thursday.

It said a total of 1,219 candidates, who passed in the written examinations, will take part in the vivavoce.

The notice, signed by Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) examination controller Masuma Afrin recently, said that the PSC published the results of the Multiple Choice (MCQ-type) written examination for the 49th (special) BCS on Sunday night.

The viva voce routine will be published on the commission's website www.bpsc.gov.bd or Teletalk Bangladesh Limited’s website (www.bpsc.teletalk.com.bd) and also on media outlets.

Topics:

Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS)
