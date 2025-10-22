NCP meets IRI team to discuss Bangladesh’s pre-polls scenario

The National Citizen Party (NCP) held a meeting with the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Pre-Election Assessment Team on Wednesday to discuss Bangladesh’s political and electoral situation ahead of the upcoming national polls.

The meeting, held at IRI’s invitation, featured a wide-ranging discussion on the role of the Election Commission, the government’s responsibilities, and the overall electoral environment.

The IRI delegation included senior representatives such as Christopher J Fussner, member of the IRI Board of Directors; Lisa Curtis, senior fellow at CNAS; and Jessica Keegan, technical expert on Democratic Elections and Political Processes.

The NCP team was led by Sultan Mohammed Zakaria, joint convenor and head of the International Relations Cell (IRC), accompanied by Monira Sharmin, Alauddin Mohammad, and Tahsin Riaz.

During the meeting, NCP leaders raised concerns over procedural issues surrounding the party’s electoral symbol and stressed the importance of transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity for credible elections. They also outlined the party’s reform agenda aimed at promoting internal democracy, strengthening institutions, and fostering public trust.

Responding to IRI’s queries, the NCP delegation clarified its decision not to sign the July Charter, stating that it was based on the party’s principles of political independence and commitment to genuine democratic reform.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides agreeing to maintain continued dialogue and cooperation in support of Bangladesh’s democratic process.