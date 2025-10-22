Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Dhaka’s air quality 5th worst in the world on Wednesday morning

  • AQI score of 164
  • Dhaka’s air was classified as 'unhealthy'
File image of air pollution in Dhaka. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 22 Oct 2025, 09:55 AM

Dhaka, the overcrowded capital city of Bangladesh, has ranked fifth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 164 at 9:35am on Wednesday.

Dhaka’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy,’ referring to a health threat, according to the AQI index. Such air quality has continued for the past few days. With the arrival of winter, the air quality is apparently worsening day by day in the capital.    

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Kinshasa cities respectively occupied the first, second and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 277, 244, and 192.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.

Topics:

Air PollutionAir Quality Index (AQI)
