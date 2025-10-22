ICT orders 15 army officers be sent to jail in crimes against humanity cases

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Wednesday ordered that 15 army officers accused in three separate cases over enforced disappearances, killings, and other crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the Awami League regime be sent to jail after being shown arrested.

A three-member panel, headed by ICT-1 Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, passed the order after hearing a petition.

Two other members are Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and Judge Md Mohitul Haq Enam Chowdhury.

The accused officers, held in custody over allegations of enforced disappearances and killings during the Awami League’s regime, were brought to the tribunal amid strict security around 7:15am.

They appealed for bail, but the tribunal rejected their petitions and ordered their detention in jail.

Among those sent to prison are former Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) additional director general Brig Gen Md Jahangir Alam, Brig Gen Tofayel Mostafa Sarwar, Brig Gen Md Kamrul Hasan, Brig Gen Md Mahbub Alam, Brig Gen KM Azad, Col Abdullah Al Momen and Col Anwar Latif Khan (now on retirement leave).

Others include ex-Rab intelligence wing officials Lt Col Md Mashiur Rahman, Lt Col Saiful Islam Sumon, Lt Col Sarwar Bin Kashem, Lt Col Mohammad Redwanul Islam, and former Borger Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officer Maj Md Rafat-bin-Alam.

The tribunal also ordered the imprisonment of three former DGFI directors -Maj Gen Sheikh Md Sarwar Hossain, Brig Gen Md Mahbubur Rahman Siddiqui, and Brig Gen Ahmed Tanvir Majahar Siddiqui.

Earlier in the morning, the accused were produced before the ICT in connection with the three cases.

According to the prosecution, 34 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, have been named as accused in the three cases.

One case names 17 accused, another 13 and the third four.

Hasina has been named in two of the cases. Among the 25 army officers charged, 15 are currently in custody.

Security was tightened in the capital from early morning with police, RAB, BGB, and army personnel stationed around Kakrail, Matsya Bhaban, Paltan and the High Court’s Mazargate area.

The first case involves allegations that opposition figures were abducted and secretly detained and tortured inside the Task Force Interrogation (TFI) cell operated by Rab during the Awami League’s tenure.

In this case, the formal charges naming Hasina and 16 others were submitted on October 8.

The second case was filed against Hasina, and 12 others over enforced disappearances allegedly carried out at the Joint Interrogation Cell (JIC), also known as the “Aynaghar.”

The third case accuses four officers, including BGB’s Lt Col Redwanul Islam, of crimes against humanity for the killing of 28 people during the July-August movement in Rampura.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam presented the charges before the tribunal and requested that they be accepted for trial.

After a preliminary hearing, the tribunal issued arrest warrants and ordered the accused to appear by Wednesday.