BTRC holds meeting to curb online gambling, betting and pornography

With online gambling and betting activities rapidly increasing across websites, mobile apps, and social media platforms raising concerns over money laundering and youth exploitation, a multi-agency meeting was held at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, BTRC, Bangladesh Bank, various intelligence agencies, law enforcement authorities, mobile network operators, and mobile financial service (MFS) providers to discuss coordinated measures against online gambling, betting, and pornographic sites.

Speaking at the discussion, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Affairs, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, said that since May this year, 4,820 MFS accounts and 1,331 gambling portals have been shut down with assistance from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) and BTRC.

He added that a list of accounts linked to illegal gambling transactions is being prepared, and portals displaying gambling advertisements are being identified for closure.

"Alongside law enforcement, mobile operators must work to block pop-up gambling ads through packet-core systems,” he said, adding that the upcoming National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR), to be launched in November, would further strengthen the system.

ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury emphasized the need for both technological and social approaches to tackle online gambling.

“We must address not just the technology, but also the mindset of young people,” he said.

BTRC Chairman Major General (retd) Md Emdad Ul Bari said the NEIR system will make it mandatory to register new SIM cards, helping to prevent the use of fake or unregistered numbers in criminal activities.

“Mobile financial service providers should also strengthen verification systems within their apps to curb fraud,” he added.

Representatives from mobile operators noted that they have already blocked numerous betting and pornographic sites with the help of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).

However, they pointed out that gambling sites are highly encrypted and often operate under multiple names, requiring multi-layered technical coordination among stakeholders, including BTRC, the Election Commission, Bangladesh Bank, handset manufacturers, and MFS companies.

BFIU officials said over 58,000 MFS accounts have already been deactivated. They are working to introduce a unique identification number for individuals holding MFS or bank accounts, and are calling for an integrated platform linking NID, SIM registration, and financial account verification.

NTMC representatives informed the meeting that 123 gambling apps and numerous web links/URLs have been blocked so far.

They also recommended using provisions under the Cyber Security Act to restrict gambling advertisements on online media.

Officials from the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) suggested introducing a blacklist system for mobile IMEI numbers to automatically alert operators when blacklisted SIMs are reactivated.

Representatives from the National Security Intelligence (NSI) reported that transnational networks from Dubai and Malaysia are collaborating with local groups to promote online gambling, often using women in call centers abroad to attract participants.

Meanwhile, the CID Cyber Police Center revealed that in the past two months alone, they identified over 2,000 SIM cards, 600 websites, and 50 apps linked to betting operations, many of which are run from abroad.

In his closing remarks, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb thanked all participants and announced that a joint task force comprising policymakers and technical experts from the Election Commission and other key agencies will soon take “more effective and coordinated actions” to combat online gambling and related crimes.