Disabled graduates stage second day of sit-in, demand inclusion

Graduates with disabilities entered the second day of their indefinite sit-in on Monday, demanding inclusive recruitment and equal employment rights.

Organized by the Job-Seeking Graduates with Disabilities Council, the protest began on October 19 in front of the National Museum at Shahbagh and has since shifted to the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus.

Despite reported police obstruction on Sunday, the movement continues to gain momentum.

Earlier in the day, a delegation from the council visited the Secretariat seeking a meeting with the Social Welfare Adviser.

Although the adviser was reportedly unavailable, officials informed the protesters that the meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday noon.

At a press briefing held around 5pm, movement leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue the sit-in until the meeting occurs.

“If the meeting takes place, we will decide our next steps based on its outcome,” said one organizer.

“But if the adviser refuses to meet or the dialogue fails, we will march toward the Chief Adviser’s residence with broken plates in our hands — a symbol of the hunger and neglect we face.”

Protesters emphasized that graduates with disabilities are not a burden but valuable citizens whose rights must be upheld.

“Employment for persons with disabilities is not charity — it is a constitutional obligation,” said a movement leader.

“If the government continues to ignore us, we will escalate the movement.”

The council’s five-point demand includes the issuance of an executive order for special recruitment of persons with disabilities, the reservation of a dedicated quota in public service, and the revision of the scribe (note-taker) policy.

They are also calling for priority recruitment of visually impaired candidates in the Department of Social Services, along with an extension of the maximum age limit for government jobs to 35 years for persons with disabilities.

Organizers also announced that the sit-in at the Raju Memorial will continue indefinitely, with the possibility of launching a coordinated nationwide protest if their demands remain unmet.