300,000 flood-affected families rebuild lives with BDRCS, IFRC support in Bangladesh

More than 302,000 people in Feni, Noakhali, and Lakshmipur – the hardest-hit districts during the 2024 south-eastern floods – are rebuilding their homes, livelihoods, and access to healthcare with support from the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and partners.

From the earliest hours of the floods, BDRCS volunteers, in collaboration with the Army and Navy, rescued 29,004 people and provided urgent support, including safe water, food, and cash assistance. As floodwaters receded, efforts shifted to long-term recovery, restoring homes, health services, and livelihoods for the worst-affected communities.

BDRCS and IFRC helped thousands of family’s repair homes and improve sanitation, constructing over 1,400 new latrines. Thousands received livelihood grants to start small businesses and regain income. To support greener recovery, more than 100,000 tree saplings and 14,000 packets of vegetable seeds were distributed.

Health services improved with the renovation and equipping of 15 Mother and Child Health (MCH) centers, while safe water access was ensured through 670 repaired and newly installed tubewells. During the emergency response, 47,492 flood-affected families received Tk6,000 each in unconditional cash support, with additional aid for families with disabilities.

“I lost everything in the flood,” said Rubina Khanam Kha, a mother of three from Noakhali. “Our house was washed away, and we had to live by the roadside. My husband is sick, and two of my children have disabilities. With Red Crescent’s help, I rebuilt our home, built a latrine, and started a small business. My son now sells fish in the local market. We no longer beg on the streets. We can afford medicine, repay loans, and have food every day.”

Dr Kabir M Ashraf Alam, Secretary General of BDRCS, said: “The Bangladesh Red Crescent Society has always stood by communities in crisis. With support from IFRC and our partners, we’ve helped thousands of flood-affected families rebuild their lives and restore hope. I am deeply grateful to our volunteers, staff, and community mobilizers for their tireless commitment.”

Alberto Bocanegra, Head of Delegation, IFRC Bangladesh, added, “The resilience, courage, and determination shown by the flood-affected communities are truly inspiring. The IFRC remains committed to supporting Bangladesh in strengthening preparedness and resilience so communities are safer and better equipped for future challenges.”

During the emergency phase, BDRCS and IFRC provided lifesaving services, distributing over 569,000 liters of safe drinking water, 248,700 water purification tablets, nearly 70,000 cooked meals, and 60,000 dry food packages. Sixteen mobile medical teams treated over 27,000 patients, and 3,681 people received psychosocial support. To prevent disease outbreaks, more than 155,000 packets of saline and oral rehydration solution and 18,000 dengue test kits were distributed.