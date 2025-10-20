7 more Awami League men held in city

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested seven more leaders and activists of Awami League (AL) and its affiliated organizations from different parts of the capital city in the last 24 hours.

They were arrested on charges of creating anarchy by bringing out sudden processions in the capital, said a police press release.

The arrested are: General Secretary of Unit No 4 of Ward No 9 of Darus Salam of AL, Md Saimon Islam Roni, 42, former MP Elias Mollah's associate Md Rubel Peda, 30, Chhatra League President of Nazirpur Upazila of Pirojpur District Md Tariqul Islam Chowdhury Taposh, 30, Vice-President of Swechchhasebak League of Nazirpur Upazila of Pirojpur District Md Jane Alam Chowdhury Thandu 32, former general secretary of Bhandaria Upazila and Bhandaria Municipality of Pirojpur District Ishan Shikder Miraj, 26, General Secretary of Mehari UP of Kasba Police Station of Brahmanbaria District, Md Al Helal, 47, Active member of Dhaka South of Bhandaria Upzila Md Morshed Alam Munna, 28.