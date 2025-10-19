Journalist assaulted at BNP chairperson’s office; Fakhrul expresses regret

A journalist was reportedly assaulted at the office of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the capital's Gulshan.

Allegations have surfaced that several office staff members were involved in the attack.

According to witnesses and the journalist involved, at around 4:30pm on Sunday, Jahidul Islam, a reporter for the daily Amar Desh, was recording video during interviews with nomination aspirants from the Sylhet division. Several office staff reportedly assaulted him and confiscated his mobile phone.

Jahidul Islam told reporters: “I was recording when three to four people suddenly dragged me away. They broke my mobile phone and took my press card. I offered to delete the video if recording was prohibited, but without listening, they beat me and forced me out of the office.”

Eyewitnesses also said that Khalid Hossain of Jago News, Sajjad of Daily Star, and Asim Al Imran of Naya Diganta were harassed during the incident.

Jahidul Islam said: “Some candidates were allowed inside the office while others were blocked. They began creating a commotion, and I started recording from outside. One person came and asked us to stop recording, which we did. Then another grabbed my collar, dragged me inside, and despite showing my ID, called me a fake journalist, broke my phone, and continued assaulting me. Two or three people then dragged me from the office to the main road, hitting me with punches and kicks.”

After the incident, Amar Desh Editor Mahmudur Rahman spoke with BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.

Shairul Kabir Khan of BNP’s media cell said: “The incident is regrettable. I have informed the top leadership.”

Eyewitness journalists noted that power dynamics within the BNP chairperson’s office are often displayed openly. Some observers believe such incidents ahead of Tarique Rahman’s return are damaging to his reputation. Journalists emphasized that office authorities should act responsibly.

The incident has sparked anger among BNP beat reporters. Discussions are reportedly underway regarding possible protest actions over the assault, destruction of a mobile phone, and confiscation of an ID card.

Mirza Fakhrul expresses regret

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed regret over the attack on journalists at the Gulshan office.

In a statement on Saturday night, he said: “During the incident, reporter Jahid Hasan of Amar Desh was injured, and other journalists present were harassed. Journalists play a vital role in informing the public about political parties’ statements and activities, making the media inseparable from political parties. Today’s incident was unexpected and arose entirely from a misunderstanding.”

He added: “I sincerely regret this unwanted incident affecting Jahid Hasan and other journalists present.”