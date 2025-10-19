Hindu community to celebrate Kali Puja Monday

Kali Puja or Shyama Puja, a religious festival of the Hindu community, will be celebrated across the country on Monday with due sacred fervor and enthusiasm.

The main features of the Puja are worshiping the goddess Kali, lighting earthen lamps and candles at temples and residences in addition to musical soirees.

Kali Puja is also called Deepabali or Diwali, the festival of lights. Usually, Kali Puja, worshiping the Goddess of strength, wisdom, and enlightenment, is celebrated on the night of Amavasya (new moon) of the Bengali calendar month Kartik.

In the evening, members of the Hindu community will light up earthen lamps (Pradeep) and candles at their houses, temples, and crematoriums in memory of their ancestors.

In the capital city, Kali Puja will be celebrated at Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ramkrishna Math and Mission, Siddheshwari Kali Mondir, Ramna Kali Mandir, Sri Sri Baradeshwari Kalimata Temple, Radha Gobinda Jeo Temple, Postogola crematorium, Biharilal Jeo Temple at Sutrapur, Gautam Mandir, Ramseeta Mandir, Shibmandir at Shankharibazar, Tanti Bazar, and Bangla Bazar.

According to the puja schedule, the worship of goddess Kali will begin at midnight on Monday at temples, which will be followed by the offering of anjali and 'hom-joggo' and the distribution of mahaprashad.

According to Hindu mythology, goddess Kali is the powerful and forceful aspect of Durga. Kali emerges as an aspect of the goddess Durga and fought a battle between divine and anti-divine forces.

During the battle, Kali was so much in a killing spree that she began destroying everything that came in her sight. To stop her, Lord Shiva threw himself under her feet. Shocked by this, Kali stuck out her tongue in astonishment and put an end to her rampage.

The main purpose of the puja is to seek the help of the goddess in destroying evil, both in the outside world and within human beings.

The largest Kali Puja celebration takes place in Shakhari Bazar and Tanti Bazar in the old part of the capital. A festive mood is already prevailing in the air of Shakhari Bazar and Tanti Bazar area as makeshift pandals have been erected and temples have been gorgeously decorated.

Business marking the puja is also going on in full swing in the old part of the capital as Hindus are busy buying puja materials including candles, earthen lamps (pradips), and others.