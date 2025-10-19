Adviser Rizwana: Disagreements natural in politics

Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Sunday said differences of opinion between political parties are natural and should be viewed as an essential part of the democratic process.

“If one political party disagrees with another on a certain issue, that is not far off, as earlier many major parties have expressed differing views on key matters. Even those who have signed the document have added notes. These are all part of a democratic process — disagreements are natural,” she said.

The adviser came up with the information while responding to reporters when asked about the growing distance from the National Citizen Party (NCP), at the Secretariat.

When asked about the apparent contradiction between BNP’s earlier stance on the July Charter and the NCP’s current repeated references to it, she said: “NCP has spoken to the general public in its own way. They, as a political party, are conveying the message to the people in their own manner. Definitely, they will clarify their position.”

She added: “The government has nothing to say here. NCP is explaining to the general public that the implementation framework should also come into this document by consensus.”

In response to a question about the July Charter, Rizwana said: “Once the National Consensus Commission submits its report to the government with a concrete legal framework for implementation, the government will take a position. It will not be a law, but a foundation for it can be laid and an outline can be made for that.”

Asked if they would sign the charter if the NCP’s proposals are accepted, the adviser said the party will engage with the National Consensus Commission. “If both sides agree on a proposal after discussions, they may proceed with signing. Any resolution requires consensus from all parties involved. But we are hopeful for a positive outcome.”

Replying to another question about whether the demand of NCP was logical, she said: “I will not comment on justification. When political parties agree on an issue, I cannot judge whether it is right or wrong. If all political parties agree in a democratic process, we will consider that to be valid.”

Sought comments on whether NCP refrained from signing the charter at the government's advice, Rizwana termed it baseless.

“There is a theory in Bangladesh that calls conspiracy information. The government stood amid adverse conditions and signed the July documents. No one can provide evidence of such claims, so there is no basis for them. Some statements are made to create suspicion,” she said.

Asked whether the recent incidents, including the fire at the airport on Saturday, could hinder the upcoming national election scheduled for February, the adviser said: “We are working with the aim of holding the election in February. The Election Commission is being given that message, and steps are being taken to ensure participation from all political parties.”

Expressing concerns about the recent fire incidents, Rizwana said: “There have been several incidents of fire and they are significant. The government will investigate each incident.”