Sunday, October 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Fire at Dhaka airport cargo village fully doused after over 26hrs

 A total of 23 units had been working since morning and managed to completely extinguish the blaze at 4:55pm

Firefighters, aided by army and air force personnel, battle a massive blaze in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport that destroyed imported goods and equipment, leaving operations paralyzed on Saturday, October 18, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 19 Oct 2025, 05:49 PM

The fire at the cargo complex of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was fully brought under control after over 26 hours, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The FSCD confirmed the information in a message sent to the media in the afternoon, stating that 23 units had been working since morning and managed to completely extinguish the blaze at 4:55pm.

The fire had broken out around 2:15pm on Saturday at the airport’s cargo village. A total of 37 units from the Fire Service, assisted by members of the Navy, Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and Ansar, took part in the firefighting operation.

Following the incident, authorities temporarily suspended all flight operations at the airport. Flights were diverted to Chittagong and Sylhet, with eight landing in Chittagong, three in Sylhet, and two flights from Chennai and Delhi rerouted to Kolkata.

Normal operations resumed after 9pm on Saturday once the situation stabilized. However, within six hours, 23 international flights had landed at alternate airports.

A total of 35 people—including firefighters, Civil Aviation officials, and Ansar members—were injured while working to contain the fire. Among them, 25 were Ansar personnel who were admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Kurmitola General Hospital.

Topics:

FireAirportHazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA)
Read More

Smoke still billowing from cargo village at Dhaka Airport 23 hours after fire

Exporters scramble to assess losses after airport fire

FSCD DG: Strong winds delayed control of HSIA fire

Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 7hrs

Adviser Bashir: Dhaka airport expected to reopen Saturday night

Govt promises action if sabotage found behind recent fires

Latest News

Nahid: Jamaat’s ‘PR Movement’ nothing but ‘calculated political deception’

Disabled graduates begin indefinite sit-in in Dhaka for employment rights

Power tool-wielding robbers flee Louvre with priceless jewelry

Fakhrul pledges to nationalize MPO-listed institutions if BNP returns to power

Bangladesh seeks Saudi support for greening, rainwater harvesting in coastal areas

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x