Fire at Dhaka airport cargo village fully doused after over 26hrs

The fire at the cargo complex of Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport was fully brought under control after over 26 hours, said the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The FSCD confirmed the information in a message sent to the media in the afternoon, stating that 23 units had been working since morning and managed to completely extinguish the blaze at 4:55pm.

The fire had broken out around 2:15pm on Saturday at the airport’s cargo village. A total of 37 units from the Fire Service, assisted by members of the Navy, Air Force, Civil Aviation Authority, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), police, and Ansar, took part in the firefighting operation.

Following the incident, authorities temporarily suspended all flight operations at the airport. Flights were diverted to Chittagong and Sylhet, with eight landing in Chittagong, three in Sylhet, and two flights from Chennai and Delhi rerouted to Kolkata.

Normal operations resumed after 9pm on Saturday once the situation stabilized. However, within six hours, 23 international flights had landed at alternate airports.

A total of 35 people—including firefighters, Civil Aviation officials, and Ansar members—were injured while working to contain the fire. Among them, 25 were Ansar personnel who were admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Kurmitola General Hospital.