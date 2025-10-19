FSCD DG: Strong winds delayed control of HSIA fire

Director General of Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal said strong winds were a major factor in the delay in controlling the massive fire at the Cargo Village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Saturday.

"The fire spread faster due to the high wind speed," he told reporters while visiting the site after the fire was brought under control.

He said that the fire, which broke out around 2:30pm on Saturday, was brought under control at 9:18pm after nearly seven hours of intense firefighting.

The FSCD chief further explained that another challenge in tackling the blaze was the presence of multiple small chambers (khops) inside the cargo facility.

"We had to control the fire chamber by chamber in order to move forward," he added.