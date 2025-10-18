Fire at Shahjalal Airport cargo area

A fire has broken out in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 2:15pm, according to Kawser Mahmud, spokesperson for Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

He said that immediately after the incident, the airport fire section, the Bangladesh Air Force fire unit, and other relevant agencies quickly arrived at the scene and began joint efforts to control the fire. All flight operations at the airport are currently running normally.

He also requested everyone to remain safe and vigilant. A detailed report will be provided upon completion of the operation.

Talha bin Jasim, an official from the Fire Service Headquarters, told reporters that they received the news of the fire around 2:30pm.

Nine fire service units are working at the scene.