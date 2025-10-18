Rain, thunder showers likely in Khulna, Barisal, Chittagong

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast that rain/thunder showers is likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Saturday.

"Rain/thunder showers are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barisal, and Chittagong divisions," according to a bulletin issued by the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Saturday morning.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.

The Met Office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

On Friday, the highest temperature recorded was 35.6°C in Narsingdi, while the lowest temperature was recorded on Saturday, 22.0°C in Dimla.

In Dhaka, the sun will set at 5:30pm on Saturday and will rise at 5:58am on Sunday.