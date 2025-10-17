Friday, October 17, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

CA Yunus: Signing of July Charter marks beginning of a new Bangladesh

The chief adviser emphasized that responsibility of nation-building must be handed to next government, and successive governments must continue the process

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus speaks at the signing ceremony of the July National Charter at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 08:18 PM

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has said that the signing of the July National Charter marks the beginning of a new Bangladesh.

He added that the young people who made this day possible, and those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s transformation, will now lead the nation’s future.

Dr Yunus made the comments on Friday at the signing ceremony of the July National Charter, held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

“The work we have done today, by signing together, will transform Bangladesh. This change became possible because of that mass uprising, the student and public movements,” he said.

He added: “The second part of that process is the July National Charter. It is because they led the uprising that we now have this opportunity. This change will carry us forward, and we will move ahead on that path.”

The chief adviser emphasized that the responsibility of nation-building must be handed to the next government, and successive governments must continue the process.

“Through this charter, we have achieved another major step. We have moved from barbarism to civilization. We lived in a world without laws, where people could act on their own whims. Now we have embraced civilization, and we will build a society that people will regard with respect,” Prof Yunus said.

He further added: “What we have realized today is that if we can unite as we have, and reach consensus in all areas, our country will become unique. Bangladesh has the strength to achieve that.”

Topics:

Muhammad YunusJuly Charter
Read More

July warriors protest against July Charter near parliament

20 injured in clash between police, July warriors near parliament

CA Yunus, political leaders sign July National Charter 2025

Signing ceremony of July National Charter begins

July Charter signing may be delayed due to bad weather

Tenure of National Consensus Commission extended till Oct 31

Latest News

Sharmeen Murshid opens 100-bed specialized hospital in Comilla

Innovatech 2.0 brings digital solutions to Bangladeshi small-scale farmers

July warriors protest against July Charter near parliament

Simmons urges Bangladesh players to stay away from social media

Sammy refuses to take Bangladesh lightly

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x