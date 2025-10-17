CA Yunus: Signing of July Charter marks beginning of a new Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has said that the signing of the July National Charter marks the beginning of a new Bangladesh.

He added that the young people who made this day possible, and those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s transformation, will now lead the nation’s future.

Dr Yunus made the comments on Friday at the signing ceremony of the July National Charter, held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

“The work we have done today, by signing together, will transform Bangladesh. This change became possible because of that mass uprising, the student and public movements,” he said.

He added: “The second part of that process is the July National Charter. It is because they led the uprising that we now have this opportunity. This change will carry us forward, and we will move ahead on that path.”

The chief adviser emphasized that the responsibility of nation-building must be handed to the next government, and successive governments must continue the process.

“Through this charter, we have achieved another major step. We have moved from barbarism to civilization. We lived in a world without laws, where people could act on their own whims. Now we have embraced civilization, and we will build a society that people will regard with respect,” Prof Yunus said.

He further added: “What we have realized today is that if we can unite as we have, and reach consensus in all areas, our country will become unique. Bangladesh has the strength to achieve that.”