Winter vegetables appear, prices of some items drop

The market for vegetables has remained high for a prolonged period.

This week, prices of some vegetables have decreased slightly, but most continue to remain elevated. Meanwhile, egg prices have risen by Tk5–Tk10 per dozen, while fish and chicken prices have stayed stable.

A survey of several markets in Old Dhaka on Friday revealed that winter vegetables are beginning to appear, contributing to a minor fall in the prices of certain items.

Round aubergines, previously sold at Tk150, are now Tk120. Long aubergines have dropped from Tk100 to Tk80. Prices have also fallen for tomatoes, pumpkin, pointed gourd, ridge gourd, and ivy gourd. Tomatoes, which were Tk140 last week, are now Tk120, while pointed gourd, ridge gourd, and ivy gourd have decreased from Tk60–70 to Tk50–60.

However, prices of most other vegetables remain unchanged. Carrots are sold at Tk160, beans at Tk220, bitter gourd at Tk100, snake gourd at Tk70, kakrol at Tk100, papaya at Tk40, sponge gourd at Tk70, radish at Tk60, onions at Tk80, barbati at Tk70, potatoes at Tk25, and cucumber at Tk80.

Green chilli prices, however, have seen a slight increase, rising from Tk160 per kilogram last week to Tk200.

Palash, a vegetable vendor at Ray Shaheb Bazar, said: “Supply of vegetables in the market has increased, including some winter varieties, which is why prices of a few items have fallen. With winter approaching, we hope prices of other vegetables will also decrease.”

Mamun Hossain, an employee at a private institution, added: “After a long time, the prices of a few vegetables have dropped slightly, but most remain high. The government should pay closer attention to the market.”

Fish and meat stable

In the fish market, Rui weighing 2–2.5 kg costs Tk450, 1.5–2 kg at Tk360–Tk380, 1–1.5 kg at Tk300–Tk330, and fish under 1 kg at Tk280. Poya fish sells at Tk600, Mrigal at Tk280, Tilapia at Tk250, Pangas 1–1.1 kg at Tk180–Tk200, and over 1.5 kg at Tk250. Shing costs Tk550–Tk600, shrimp Tk900–Tk1,400, Boal Tk800–Tk1,000, Koral Tk850–Tk900, Ayer Tk700–Tk800, and Catla Tk450.

The chicken market remains stable, with broiler chicken at Tk170–Tk180 per kg, Sonali chicken Tk280–Tk300 per kg, Red Layer chicken Tk320 per kg, and local chicken Tk550–Tk600 per kg.

Egg prices rise

Compared with last week, egg prices have increased by Tk5–Tk10 per dozen. A dozen broiler eggs now cost Tk140–Tk145, while white eggs are priced at Tk130–Tk135.