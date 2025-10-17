Signing ceremony of July National Charter begins

The signing ceremony of the July National Charter commenced on Friday at 4:37pm at the South Plaza of the National Parliament in Dhaka, beginning with the singing of the national anthem.

Prior to the start, Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the interim government, took the stage.

Other advisers, representatives of various political parties, and prominent figures were also present.

Earlier, the press wing of the chief adviser announced that the ceremony had been delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

The July National Charter was finalized after nearly eight months of continuous negotiations among representatives of 30 registered and unregistered political parties.

Amid protests by July fighters, the National Consensus Commission amended the fifth clause of the charter before its final signing.

Among the 56 registered political parties, 21 parties and representatives of several unregistered groups participated throughout the eight-month deliberations.

Despite ideological differences, heated debates, and occasional walkouts, the parties continued discussions under one roof to reach a broader consensus.

Earlier in the day, at around 10:30am, July fighters gathered at the South Plaza, demanding legal recognition of the charter and exemptions for themselves.

They breached barricades and entered the premises, leading to clashes with police, including chase-and-counter-chase incidents.

Protesters chanted slogans against law enforcement and set fire to barricades used as roadblocks.

Following the Jummah prayers, police and July fighters faced off again, resulting in further confrontations as authorities tried to clear protesters from the stage area.