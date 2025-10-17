Friday, October 17, 2025

Fifth clause of July Charter amended amid July Warriors' protests

Ali Riaz said the pledge would be presented to the government clearly and specifically for implementation

Consensus Commission logo. Photo: BSS
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 02:52 PM

The National Consensus Commission has revised the fifth clause of the July Charter following discussions with the July Warriors and consultations with political parties.

The information was confirmed in a press release issued on Friday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the July Charter at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building, Professor Ali Riaz said that urgent amendments had been made to reflect the demands of the July Warriors.

He then read out the updated fifth clause, which states:

“Justice will be ensured for all victims of enforced disappearances, killings, and torture during the 16-year democratic struggle against Awami fascism, as well as for those killed during the July–August 2024 uprising by members of the fascist Awami League and its allied law enforcement agencies. The state will grant official recognition to the martyrs, declare injured July fighters as national heroes, and provide appropriate support — including monthly allowances, medical treatment, rehabilitation, and legal immunity. The state will also guarantee the protection of their fundamental rights and security.”

The commission’s vice-chairman said the pledge would be presented to the government clearly and specifically for implementation, adding that there was no disagreement between political parties and the commission regarding the amendment.

