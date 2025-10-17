Friday, October 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Police disperse July Warriors from Parliament premises as violence erupts

Following the dispersal, protesters took to the streets, staging demonstrations and vandalizing several vehicles

Police dispersed July Warriors from the area in front of the stage set up for the signing ceremony of the July Charter at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building on Friday, October 17, 2025. Photo: Rakibul Islam/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 17 Oct 2025, 02:13 PM

Police dispersed the July Warriors on Friday, who had staged a protest at the signing ceremony of the July Charter at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building.

During the operation, officers used batons to remove the demonstrators.

Following the dispersal, protesters took to the streets, staging demonstrations and vandalizing several vehicles.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm.

At one point, a group attempted to return toward the stage but was again dispersed by police. Outside the premises, several young men carrying sticks were seen protesting and throwing brick chips.

The unrest followed a protest on Thursday night, when over a hundred people gathered in front of Gate No 12 of the Parliament complex on Friday morning under the banner of July Martyrs’ Families and Injured Fighters, chanting slogans. At one stage, they climbed over the gate, entered the premises, and occupied guests’ chairs in front of the stage while continuing their chants.

The protesters demanded state recognition, legal protection, and rehabilitation for their contributions to the July movement.

Topics:

July
