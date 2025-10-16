Liberation War hero Capt Shahabuddin Ahmed dies at 77

Capt Shahabuddin Ahmed, Bir Uttam, a distinguished hero of Bangladesh’s Liberation War renowned for his role in air operations, including Operation Kilo Flight, passed away at his residence in Gulshan, Dhaka, around 8am on Thursday. He was 77.

His son, Capt Taposh Ahmed, confirmed his death, noting that Shahabuddin had been battling age-related health issues.

A civilian pilot awarded the Bir Uttam for bravery, Capt Shahabuddin played a pivotal role in establishing the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) during the 1971 war. His namaz-e-janaza, followed by a state funeral, was held at 4:45pm at the BAF Base Bashar parade ground, after which he will be laid to rest in his hometown of Faridpur.

Joining Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in 1968, Capt Shahabuddin trained in Karachi and witnessed discriminatory treatment against Bengalis in West Pakistan. Inspired by Bangagandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Six-Point Program, he helped form the East Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association (EPAPA) alongside colleagues, despite initial government opposition. Following the March 25 crackdown, his colleagues, including Capt Alamgir Sattar, were killed.

After leaving his family in Raipara, Bikrampur, Capt Shahabuddin crossed into India via Kushtia on March 27, 1971. He later reached Kolkata, where Indian Air Force pilots offered assistance. He was initially tasked with an operation to destroy a power plant in Sylhet, which was later called off.

With the support of then-prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad and Air Vice Marshal AK Khandker, the BAF was formally established in Dimapur, India, on September 28, 1971. Civilian aircraft, including a Dakota, an Otter, and a French helicopter, were militarized for combat. Capt Shahabuddin and eight other pilots trained under challenging conditions, flying below 200–250 feet to avoid Pakistani radar detection.

He played a key role in Operation Kilo Flight, which began on December 3, 1971, targeting aviation fuel depots in Dhaka and Chittagong. The attacks, carried out within 48 hours, paved the way for the Indian Air Force to strike major airports. Capt Shahabuddin personally flew 12 of the 50 sorties conducted by helicopters, contributing decisively to clearing the skies over Bangladesh by December 5.