Experts urge intersectional lens on gender justice at DU roundtable

Despite notable strides in women’s education and workforce participation, Bangladesh’s journey toward gender equality remains fraught with deep-rooted systemic and structural barriers that continue to silence marginalized voices.

This critical reflection shaped the opening of a high-level roundtable hosted by the Department of Women and Gender Studies at the University of Dhaka, marking its 25th founding anniversary with the theme “SDG 5 at the Crossroads: Prospects, Challenges and Way Forward for Gender Equality in Bangladesh.”

Held at the Faculty of Social Sciences Dean’s Office Meeting Room, the event convened leading academics, policymakers, gender experts, development partners, and students to assess Bangladesh’s progress and ongoing challenges in achieving gender equality under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Delivering the keynote address, Professor Dr Sayed Saikh Imtiaz emphasized the need for an intersectional approach to addressing inequality.

“While Bangladesh has made commendable progress in women’s education and workforce participation, the road ahead demands deep reflection on the systemic and structural barriers that continue to silence marginalized voices,” he said.

Opening the session, Professor Dr Tania Haque reflected on the department’s 25-year journey in advancing feminist research, pedagogy, and activism.

“Our department has been at the forefront of promoting gender-sensitive discourse and influencing national policy frameworks,” she said.

Professor Dr Taiabur Rahman, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, praised the department’s leadership in shaping the national gender agenda.

“As we approach the 2030 SDG target, the focus must shift from policy rhetoric to tangible, transformative implementation,” he said.

The roundtable featured a distinguished panel of speakers and discussants, including Dilara Begum (Ministry of Women and Children Affairs), Farah Kabir (ActionAid Bangladesh), Dr Fauzia Moslem (Bangladesh Mahila Parishad), Professor Dr Amena Mohsin (International Relations, DU), Professor Dr Sabiha Yeasmin Rosy (Women and Gender Studies, DU), Tapati Saha (UN Women Bangladesh), Sabina Parvin (World Bank), Sharmin Islam (UNDP Bangladesh), Khadija Khondkher (ILO), Nasima Akhter (Naripokkho), Laila Tasmia (GIZ), Salima Sultana (Save the Children), Abu Naser Rayhan (UNFPA Bangladesh), and Ashrafun Nahar Misti (WDDF).

Discussions spanned critical issues such as gender-based violence, economic empowerment, climate vulnerability, and the digital gender divide.

Speakers underscored the importance of cross-sector collaboration—among academia, government, development partners, and grassroots organizations—to ensure gender equality remains central to Bangladesh’s development trajectory.

The event concluded with a collective call to renew national commitment to feminist leadership and gender justice.

The celebration not only marked a milestone in academic excellence but also reaffirmed the University of Dhaka’s pioneering role in promoting gender equity and inspiring future generations to build a more inclusive and just society.