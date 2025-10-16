HSC result re-scrutiny applications open Friday

The results of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations were published at 10am on Thursday.

Students who are not satisfied with the results will have the opportunity to apply for re-scrutiny or challenge their marks, as in previous years.

Students can apply for re-scrutiny from Friday to October 23.

This information was given in a notice signed by Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider, examination controller of the Intermediate and Secondary Education Board, Dhaka.

According to the notice, students will have to apply by visiting https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd. No manual application will be accepted.

A mobile number must be provided during the application process, and an SMS will be sent to the number when the re-scrutiny results are published.

A fee of Tk150 will be charged for each paper. In case of two-paper subjects, both papers will have to be applied for. Payments can be made through bKash, Nagad, Sonali Seba, DBBL Rocket, or Teletalk SIM.

This year's HSC and equivalent examinations were held from June 26 to August 19, with 12,35,661 candidates participating. Of them, 7,26,960 students passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 58.83 percent. A total of 69,097 students achieved GPA-5.