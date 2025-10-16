Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HSC result re-scrutiny applications open Friday

Students can apply for re-scrutiny till October 23

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 12:28 PM

The results of this year's HSC and equivalent examinations were published at 10am on Thursday. 

Students who are not satisfied with the results will have the opportunity to apply for re-scrutiny or challenge their marks, as in previous years.

Students can apply for re-scrutiny from Friday to October 23.

This information was given in a notice signed by Professor SM Kamal Uddin Haider, examination controller of the Intermediate and Secondary Education Board, Dhaka.

According to the notice, students will have to apply by visiting https://rescrutiny.eduboardresults.gov.bd.  No manual application will be accepted.

A mobile number must be provided during the application process, and an SMS will be sent to the number when the re-scrutiny results are published.

A fee of Tk150 will be charged for each paper. In case of two-paper subjects, both papers will have to be applied for. Payments can be made through bKash, Nagad, Sonali Seba, DBBL Rocket, or Teletalk SIM.

This year's HSC and equivalent examinations were held from June 26 to August 19, with 12,35,661 candidates participating. Of them, 7,26,960 students passed, resulting in an overall pass rate of 58.83 percent. A total of 69,097 students achieved GPA-5.

 

Topics:

HSC resultsHSC
Read More

HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

HSC results: 345 institutions achieve 100% pass rate

HSC results: GPA 5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year

HSC results: Girls outperform boys in pass rate, GPA 5 achievements

HSC results: Dhaka tops in pass rate, Comilla ranks lowest

HSC 2025: 202 institutions see zero pass rate

Latest News

HSC results: Sylhet Board pass rate plunges to 51.86%, GPA-5 achievers drop sharply

9 AL men among Obaidul Quader's brother Shahadat arrested

HSC results: 345 institutions achieve 100% pass rate

Khaleda Zia admitted to Evercare Hospital

HSC results: GPA 5 achievers drop by 76,814 this year

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x