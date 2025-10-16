Thursday, October 16, 2025

HSC results: Dhaka tops in pass rate, Comilla ranks lowest

Students can check their results on their respective education board websites, at examination centres and institutions, or via SMS

FILE IMAGE: Students of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College celebrate after the publication of the HSC exam results on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Photo: Ahadul Karim Khan/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 11:10 AM

According to this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examination results, the Dhaka Education Board recorded the highest pass rate among the nine general education boards, while the Comilla Board posted the lowest.

The pass rate under the Dhaka Board stood at 64.62%, compared to 48.86% in Comilla — the lowest among all boards.

Pass rates for the remaining boards are as follows: Rajshahi – 59.40%, Jessore – 50.20%, Chittagong – 52.57%, Barisal – 62.57%, Sylhet – 51.86%, Dinajpur – 57.49%, and Mymensingh – 51.54%.

Students can check their results on their respective education board websites, at examination centres and institutions, or via SMS.

Topics:

HSC resultsHSC
