Thursday, October 16, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

HSC 2025: 202 institutions see zero pass rate

Last year, 65 institutions saw zero pass rate

File image of HSC exam. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 16 Oct 2025, 11:02 AM

According to this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, a total of 202 educational institutions across the country recorded a zero pass rate, compared to 65 institutions in 2024 — marking a significant increase.

This year, a total of 1,235,661 students appeared for the HSC and equivalent examinations, of whom 726,960 passed, bringing the overall pass rate to 58.83%.

Among the nine general education boards, the Dhaka Board recorded a pass rate of 64.62%, followed by Rajshahi at 59.40%, Comilla at 48.86%, Jessore at 50.20%, Chittagong at 52.57%, Barisal at 62.57%, Sylhet at 51.86%, Dinajpur at 57.49%, and Mymensingh at 51.54%.

The Madrasah Education Board recorded a pass rate of 75.61%, while the Technical Education Board saw 62.67% of students pass.

Students can access their results through their respective institutions, education board websites, or via SMS.

Topics:

HSC resultsHSC
Read More

HSC results: Dhaka tops in pass rate, Comilla ranks lowest

HSC results published: Pass rate drops to 58.83%

HSC results: Here’s how to check

HSC results likely between October 16 and 18

HSC examinees to be allowed inside exam centres from 8:30am

HSC exams to begin on June 26

Latest News

HSC results: Dhaka tops in pass rate, Comilla ranks lowest

War, conflict, and the death of the innocent

Let us be better together to end hunger

The quiet scholar

Beyond politics in Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x