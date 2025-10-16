HSC 2025: 202 institutions see zero pass rate

According to this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations, a total of 202 educational institutions across the country recorded a zero pass rate, compared to 65 institutions in 2024 — marking a significant increase.

This year, a total of 1,235,661 students appeared for the HSC and equivalent examinations, of whom 726,960 passed, bringing the overall pass rate to 58.83%.

Among the nine general education boards, the Dhaka Board recorded a pass rate of 64.62%, followed by Rajshahi at 59.40%, Comilla at 48.86%, Jessore at 50.20%, Chittagong at 52.57%, Barisal at 62.57%, Sylhet at 51.86%, Dinajpur at 57.49%, and Mymensingh at 51.54%.

The Madrasah Education Board recorded a pass rate of 75.61%, while the Technical Education Board saw 62.67% of students pass.

Students can access their results through their respective institutions, education board websites, or via SMS.