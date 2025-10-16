HSC results: Here’s how to check

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will be published on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee, the results will be released simultaneously by all education boards at 10am.

The results of the HSC and equivalent examinations under the Dhaka, Rajshahi, Comilla, Jessore, Chittagong, Barisal, Sylhet, Dinajpur, and Mymensingh boards, as well as the Bangladesh Madrasah Education Board and the Bangladesh Technical Education Board, will be announced together.

How to check results

Institution-based results can be downloaded from www.educationboardresults.gov.bd by clicking on the “Result” section and entering the respective board name and EIIN number.

Individual candidates can also check their results from their institutions' or board websites.

Students can also receive their results via SMS.

To do so, type the first three letters of the respective board’s name (for example, DHA for Dhaka, RAJ for Rajshahi, MAD for Madrasah), followed by a space, the roll number, another space, and the exam year. Send the message to 16222.