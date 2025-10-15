July Charter signing to be an occasion of national celebrations, hopes Prof Yunus

Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser and head of the National Consensus Commission, on Wednesday, expressed optimism that the signing ceremony of the “July National Charter 2025” will become an occasion of celebration for the whole nation.

“You have made it possible, which appeared to be impossible. We will join the ceremony on Friday in a festive mood and sign it. This is our hope and we will spread it to the whole nation,” he said, reaffirming that the next national election will be held in February.

Extending his sincere gratitude to the political leaders and members of the National Consensus Commission, Prof Yunus said this is the end of a big chapter, as the new chapter will begin.

He said the next national election will also be held in a festive manner and they will do everything to make that happen. “We won’t compromise,” said the chief adviser, hoping for a successful transition.

The chief adviser listened to the political leaders during a meeting at the Foreign Service Academy on Wednesday evening.

The signing ceremony of the “July National Charter 2025” will be held on Friday at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Prof Yunus said the charter will be remembered as a remarkable thing in the world political system, as the political leaders not just discussed issues but also came up with solutions.

“People will always remember this unbelievable progress. As a citizen of the country I am very proud of,” he said.

Prof Yunus said the July Charter will become a big asset for the nation and the nation will remember everyone’s contributions to it with due respect.

The National Consensus Commission on Tuesday sent the final version of the July National Charter to political parties, seeking their firm commitment to its full implementation.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held at the State Guest House Jamuna on Wednesday, chaired by the chief adviser.

In the meeting, National Consensus Commission Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz and commission members were present.