On White Cane Safety Day, Mirpur’s disability hub remains dangerously inaccessible

Bangladesh observed World White Cane Safety Day 2025 on Wednesday under the theme “Modernization of white canes – Development of visually impaired persons.”

While the day celebrates independence and mobility for the visually impaired, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

Despite official rhetoric around modernization and inclusion, safe sidewalks and accessible infrastructure remain out of reach for many visually and physically impaired individuals across the country.

Persons with disabilities have voiced urgent concerns over the hazardous and inaccessible condition of the road leading to the National Disabled Development Foundation (NDDF) in Mirpur-14—ironically, the administrative center for disability services in Bangladesh.

The half-kilometer stretch from the Mirpur-14 intersection to the foundation has become a daily obstacle course for hundreds of individuals with disabilities.

Both sides of the road are congested with furniture outlets, motor garages, car wash stations, and makeshift vendors, leaving virtually no space for safe pedestrian movement.

This narrow corridor serves several vital institutions: a school for the visually impaired, a school for the intellectually disabled, a school for children with speech and hearing disabilities, a special education teacher training college, and hostels for working men and women with disabilities.

Yet, the very road meant to serve these communities is among the most perilous in Dhaka.

Daily hazards

Visually impaired commuter Shyuli Akhter described the footpath as a gauntlet of physical risks.

“Even though I use a white cane, bamboo poles, hanging signboards, and shop displays often strike my head or shoulders,” she said.

“I’ve been injured multiple times—once my forehead was bleeding. It feels like the city was built without considering that visually impaired people exist.”

Wheelchair user Imran Hossain said the sidewalks are completely inaccessible.

“They’re blocked by garages and furniture shops. I’m forced to use the main road, where buses and rickshaws pass dangerously close. Every outing depends on someone else’s help. Accessibility shouldn’t rely on mercy.”

Physically impaired resident Sakhawat Hossain called the situation “illogical.”

“This road should have been the most disability-friendly in Dhaka, but it’s one of the worst. Broken sidewalks, uncovered drains, and encroaching garages make walking a daily risk.”

“I’ve been hit by auto-rickshaws more than once,” he added.

Shahin Mia, a visually impaired resident of the men’s hostel near the Foundation, said: “Car wash machines operate late into the night behind our hostel. The noise keeps us awake. Dirty water splashes on us as we walk. During rain, the footpath becomes slippery and dangerous.”

“The authorities see everything—they just choose not to act.”

Authorities aware but inactive

Despite repeated complaints, no visible action has been taken.

Residents and disability advocates said the issue has been formally reported to both the NDDF and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), but neither has cleared the encroachments, built pedestrian crossings, or installed speed breakers.

NDDF Managing Director Bijoy Krishna Debnath acknowledged the problem: “The road and footpaths fall under DNCC’s jurisdiction. We’ve decided to send an official letter requesting action.”

“This area houses multiple disability institutions, and we’re collectively trying to bring the matter to the administration’s attention.”

‘Designated priority area’

Disability rights advocates are urging DNCC and the Ministry of Social Welfare to take immediate steps to restore accessibility and safety.

They propose declaring Mirpur-14 a designated “Accessibility Priority Area,” with clear sidewalks, safe crossings, and inclusive infrastructure.

“The message of White Cane Safety Day is independence and dignity in movement,” said Md Zahirul Islam, a visually impaired rights activist.

“That message becomes meaningless when the road to our national disability hub itself is unsafe.”