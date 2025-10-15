JU student killed in Meherpur road accident

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was killed after a truck hit a motorcycle in Meherpur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farhana Wahed Omi, 22, a student of the English department from the 2020–21 academic session (50th batch).

The accident occurred around 9am, in the Fatehpur area of the district.

According to a university press release issued in the afternoon, Omi was travelling to her in-laws’ house with her husband when a truck collided with their motorcycle.

Omi died on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries.

The Jahangirnagar University authorities expressed deep shock and sorrow over her death.

In a condolence message, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan said the untimely death of Omi was an irreparable loss for the university.

He called for a proper investigation into the accident and justice for those responsible. The vice-chancellor also prayed for the eternal peace of Omi’s soul, conveyed sympathy to her bereaved family, and wished her injured husband a speedy recovery.