Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

JU student killed in Meherpur road accident

Omi died on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries

Photo: Collected
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 05:48 PM

A student of Jahangirnagar University (JU) was killed after a truck hit a motorcycle in Meherpur on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Farhana Wahed Omi, 22, a student of the English department from the 2020–21 academic session (50th batch).

The accident occurred around 9am, in the Fatehpur area of the district.

According to a university press release issued in the afternoon, Omi was travelling to her in-laws’ house with her husband when a truck collided with their motorcycle.

Omi died on the spot, while her husband sustained serious injuries.

The Jahangirnagar University authorities expressed deep shock and sorrow over her death.

In a condolence message, JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan said the untimely death of Omi was an irreparable loss for the university.

He called for a proper investigation into the accident and justice for those responsible. The vice-chancellor also prayed for the eternal peace of Omi’s soul, conveyed sympathy to her bereaved family, and wished her injured husband a speedy recovery.

Topics:

Road CrashJahangirnagar University (JU)
Read More

JU temporarily expels 16 students over ragging claims

Three killed in Chittagong motorcycle accidents

JU: Dismissed Fazilatunnesa Hall staff continue protest for sixth day

JU plans to hold admission tests in late December

JU students protest Israeli interception of Gaza aid flotilla

CNG-truck collision leaves 3 dead in Bogra

Latest News

Md Mahbub Alam new AMD of Southeast Bank

On White Cane Safety Day, Mirpur’s disability hub remains dangerously inaccessible

Prof Yunus to meet political parties ahead of July Charter signing

Kriti Sanon becomes first Indian celebrity to address WHS

2 JCD leaders stabbed dead in Chittagong

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x