All political parties to sign July Charter, hopes Asif Nazrul

Dr Nazrul also commented on the evolving political climate, saying that criticism and threats directed at advisers by political parties and groups reflect a shift from previous practices

Photo: UNB
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 03:46 PM

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on Wednesday said that all political parties participated sincerely in the discussions on the July Charter and are expected to sign the document in the same spirit.

“I think all political parties have participated in this discussion with dedication. I do not know what they will do. But I believe, as a continuation of this dedication, they will sign the July Charter. I believe everyone will sign it,” he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

Talking about the upcoming national parliamentary election, the Law Adviser said: “Whenever there is an interim government, such concerns over elections naturally arise. On behalf of the government, I firmly said we are committed to holding the election in the first half of February. There is no room for second thoughts—not even in passing conversation.”

Mentioning the separate secretariat for the Supreme Court, the adviser said the ministry will submit a proposal to the Advisory Council within the next few weeks to establish a separate secretariat for the Supreme Court.

“This has been one of the key recommendations of the Judicial Reform Commission. We’ve done substantial work on this issue. There are some areas of differing opinion that still need to be discussed,” he said.

The proposal will be placed before the Council of Advisers in the coming weeks, on behalf of the ministry, and if the council sees merit in it, it will be approved, he said, adding: “I do believe this government will be able to establish the Supreme Court Secretariat during its term.”

Dr Nazrul also commented on the evolving political climate, saying that criticism and threats directed at advisers by political parties and groups reflect a shift from previous practices.

