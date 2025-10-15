Weather likely remain dry

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere across the country in over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Chittagong division. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," according to a BMD bulletin issued.

The Met Office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bangladesh, while a seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 35.5°C in Sylhet, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1°C in Tetulia on Wednesday morning.

In the capital, the sun will set at 5:30pm on Wednesday and rise at 5:56am on Thursday.