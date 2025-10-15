Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Weather likely remain dry

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country

File image: An aerial view of Dhaka. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 11:31 AM

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere across the country in over the next 24 hours, beginning at 9am on Wednesday.

"Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Chittagong division. Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," according to a BMD bulletin issued.

The Met Office also predicted that day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from Bangladesh, while a seasonal low lies over the South Bay, extending its trough to the North Bay.

The highest temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 35.5°C in Sylhet, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1°C in Tetulia on Wednesday morning.

In the capital, the sun will set at 5:30pm on Wednesday and rise at 5:56am on Thursday.

 

Topics:

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)Dry Weather
Read More

Weather may remain mainly dry over Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

Light to moderate rain, thunder showers likely in parts of country

BMD: Rains may continue in parts of Bangladesh

Light to moderate rain likely at few places over country

Lightning frequency, intensity to rise in Bangladesh, expert warns

Latest News

Cucsu polls: VC emphasizes student-led security and participation

Portugal's Ronaldo becomes all-time top World Cup qualifying scorer

Mac Allister and Martinez braces power Argentina over Puerto Rico

FSCD DG: Raise voice against setting up illegal chemical warehouses

Sami’s five-for seals Afghanistan’s 200-run rout of Bangladesh

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x