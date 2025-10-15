Wednesday, October 15, 2025

IOM launches Manual on Migration to strengthen Migration Governance in Bangladesh

The Manual provides 15 modules on migration policies and themes as a practical training tool for officials and partners

IOM launches manual on migration to strengthen migration governance in Bangladesh on October 14, 2025. Photo: Courtesy
Update : 15 Oct 2025, 10:56 AM

The Government of Bangladesh and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) officially launched the Manual on Migration — a comprehensive guide for policymakers, practitioners, and stakeholders to strengthen migration governance in Bangladesh, and the Bangladesh Migration Snapshot Report. 

The launch took place at a high-level event in Dhaka titled “Building Knowledge for Better Migration”. Developed under the overall guidance of the Government of Bangladesh, with support from the European Union, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the Manual on Migration is a first-of-its-kind resource designed to promote informed decision-making, better coordination, and a shared understanding of migration dynamics.

The Manual features 15 detailed modules covering key migration concepts, global and national policy frameworks (including the Global Compact for Safe, Migration and the SDGs), and cross-cutting themes such as gender, protection, and human rights.

It is intended to serve as a practical training and reference tool for government officials, researchers, and development partners.

The Bangladesh Migration Snapshot Report consolidates data from multiple sources to present an overview of migration trends, policy developments, and recommendations in the country. Reliable, disaggregated, and timely migration data is a strategic enabler that allows IOM, government, and key stakeholders to identify emerging trends to inform targeted programmes and adapted interventions in response to evolving mobility dynamics.

In Bangladesh, this underlines meaningful coordination with government and partners by providing a common reference point where data-driven insights can help to measure impact, enhance transparency, and advocate for structural improvements through evidence-based policymaking in the area of migration.

Bangladesh, one of the world’s leading countries of origin for migrant workers, received $27 billion in remittances in 2024.

Migration continues to play a vital role in supporting the national economy, social development, and the well-being of millions of families.

The IOM Regional Director, Iori Kato, joined Chief Guest Dr Neyamat Ullah Bhuiyan, senior secretary, Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE), and Special Guests Aleya Akter, secretary, Statistics and Informatics Division (SID), Ministry of Planning; ATM Abdur Rouf Mondol, director general, Consular and Welfare Wing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA); and Michal Krejza, head of Development Cooperation, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, in launching the two publications.

The launch event brought together senior government officials, development partners, UN representatives, and migration experts who reaffirmed their commitment to improving data systems, knowledge sharing, and institutional collaboration for safer and well-governed migration.

