BSTI rolls out modern labs, QR licenses to fight counterfeiting

Several laboratories under the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) have now reached international benchmarks, speakers said at a World Standards Day 2025 event—marking a significant stride toward transforming BSTI into a globally recognized institution.

They emphasized the need for stronger collaboration between the government and private sector to elevate BSTI’s global standing, and called for bilateral agreements to ensure international recognition of BSTI-issued certificates.

Held on Tuesday at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) in Dhaka, the discussion was themed “A Shared Vision for a Better World,” translated locally as “Standards in Coordinated Efforts for Building a Sustainable Developed World.”

The event, chaired by BSTI Director General S M Ferdous Alam, featured Industry Secretary Md Obaidur Rahman as chief guest and drew key figures from government, business, and academia.

Notable speakers included CAB President A H M Shafiquzzaman, PRAN-RFL CEO Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, FBCCI’s Md Zafar Iqbal, and BUET Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Abdul Hasib Chowdhury, who presented the keynote.

Industry Secretary Md Obaidur Rahman praised BSTI’s recent progress, noting that its laboratories—particularly the National Halal Laboratory—now meet international standards.

He urged businesses to uphold product quality even after obtaining BSTI certification.

CAB President A H M Shafiquzzaman commended BSTI’s role in industrial standardization but pointed out that public perception has yet to catch up with the institution’s capabilities.

He emphasized that BSTI is officially responsible for issuing Halal certificates and operates a globally benchmarked Halal Laboratory.

“If we can promote Halal certification internationally, Bangladesh’s Halal exports could reach billions by 2030,” he said, calling for stricter enforcement against adulteration and counterfeit goods.

PRAN-RFL Chairman Ahsan Khan Chowdhury described BSTI as a “reflection of quality practice” in Bangladesh.

He urged the institution to pursue Halal Laboratory accreditation, develop standards for emerging industries, simplify existing regulations, and align more closely with global norms.

BSTI Director General S M Ferdous Alam outlined the organization’s recent initiatives, including the rollout of QR code–embedded licenses to combat counterfeiting, the establishment of specialized labs for helmets, solar panels, cement, and gold purity, and the launch of 10 new regional offices to strengthen field operations.

He added that BSTI is continuously upgrading its equipment and expanding testing capabilities to serve both domestic and international markets.

Speakers collectively stressed the importance of bilateral agreements to ensure global recognition of BSTI certifications, which they said would enhance Bangladesh’s trade competitiveness and unlock new export opportunities.