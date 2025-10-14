Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Rucsu polls: Bustling campus on last day of campaigning

From the morning of Tuesday, various panels and independent candidates spent their time campaigning with posters and leaflets

Students distribute leaflets as part of Rucsu campaigning on October 14, 2025. Photo: Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 08:05 PM

The campaign for the Rajshahi University Central Student Union (Rucsu), Hall Union, and Senate Representative elections turned the entire campus lively on the last day.

From the morning of Tuesday, various panels and independent candidates spent their time campaigning with posters and leaflets.

Observing around the campus, it was seen that from the morning, campaigning was carried out at the main gates of the university. Friends and classmates of the candidates also joined in the campaign.

They campaigned at the entrances of various academic buildings outside the main gates, at every hall gate, in different courtyards, tea shops, and hangout spots. The bustling campaign created a festive atmosphere throughout the campus.

Photo: Dhaka Tribune

Regarding the last day of campaigning, Mostakur Rahman Zahid, VP candidate of the student camp-supported “Combined Student Alliance,” said: “Today is the last day of campaigning, and now we want to spend our entire time campaigning instead of wasting it on exchanging accusations.”

Sheikh Noor Uddin Abir, VP candidate of the Chhatra Dal-supported “United New Generation” panel, said: “Since the era of fascism, we have stood by the students. We have suffered various forms of oppression many times to demand our rights and protest against injustice. Since then, we have had a close relationship with the students. As we have entered the election field anew, we are hopeful of winning with the love and support of the students. However, we are not thinking about victory or defeat. We have been working for the welfare of students and will continue to do so.”

Independent GS candidate Achiya Khatun said: “The festive atmosphere created around the Rucsu election seems to be enjoyed by the students twice as much compared to the previous environment. I am hopeful that the students will vote for me on the 16th and give me the opportunity to represent Rajshahi University for one year.”

In the seventeenth Rucsu election, there are a total of 28,901 voters, including 17,596 male students and 11,305 female students. Among the candidates, 248 are competing for the central union, 58 for the Senate student representative election, and 597 for the hall union.

Topics:

Rajshahi University (RU)
