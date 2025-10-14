Fishing halted to protect ilish, but families struggle to survive

A 22-day nationwide ban on ilish fishing, aimed at protecting mother ilish and jatka (juvenile fish), has left thousands of fishermen across Khulna and the southwestern coastal belt without work.

In effect from October 4 to October 25, the restriction bars fishing in rivers during the peak spawning season, forcing families into financial hardship.

The ban follows a 58-day general fishing moratorium earlier this year—from April 15 to June 11—shortened from the previous 65-day restriction.

Together, these annual bans have pushed many coastal households into mounting debt, with fishermen calling for increased government support during these non-fishing periods.

As November approaches, preparations are underway for the five-month deep-sea fishing season in the Bay of Bengal.

In villages like Mahamudkathi, Hetampur, Katakhali, Habibnagar, Noakhati, Ramnathpur, and Kathipara in Paikgacha upazila, fishermen are busy repairing boats, weaving nets, and securing loans.

However, many say piracy—both in the Sundarbans and at sea—has resurged for the first time in a decade, making the upcoming season more dangerous and financially risky.

In Chalna municipality, over 200 fishermen rely on ilish fishing in the Pashur River, while hundreds more in Dakop upazila depend on catches from the Pashur and Shibsha rivers.

According to the local fisheries office, 950 fishermen have received Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) cards this season, though actual numbers are believed to be higher.

Each cardholder receives 25kg of rice, but fishermen say this is insufficient.

“A family needs at least 66kg of rice over 22 days,” said Mujibur Gazi from Malopara, Chalna.

“With only 25kg provided, we’re forced to take loans to survive.”

Fisherman Hasmat Khalifa added: “Out of desperation, many break the law and go fishing during the ban. The government should provide at least 50kg of rice and Tk1,000 in cash per fisherman.”

Each ilish boat typically carries 3–4 fishermen and requires over Tk1 lakh in equipment—mostly financed through loans.

With declining river catches and rising costs, many remain indebted to moneylenders or cooperatives year-round.

Fishermen have urged the government to provide one-time net supplies and prepare a verified list of genuine fishermen to ensure fair VGF distribution.

Concerns over piracy are growing.

“The Sundarbans had been safe for years, but kidnappings have resumed,” said Dipankar Roy from Katakhali.

“Pirates now abduct fishermen and demand ransom.”

Ferdous Gazi from the same village added: “We don’t get loans from the government or NGOs. We borrow from local lenders and risk our lives. Natural disasters are one thing—this time, the big fear is pirates.”

Kinaram Biswas and Prashanta Biswas from Mahamudkathi said outfitting a boat for 6–8 fishermen costs Tk1.4 to 1.5 million.

“Fish catches are low, and now pirates are a serious threat. They’ll take our fish, money—then kidnap us.”

Government officials acknowledged the challenges.

Prodip Kumar Das, senior fisheries officer of Dakop, said Dakop fishermen are generally law-abiding and enforcement operations are ongoing.

He noted that the government is considering expanding aid packages to include lentils and cooking oil.

Shamim Arefin, CEO of NGO AOSED, said they are providing safety equipment such as buoys, compasses, GPS devices, radios, mobile phones, and flashlights to help fishermen navigate risks at sea.

Syed Mollah, senior fisheries officer of Paikgacha, said awareness campaigns and support initiatives are underway.

According to Khulna Fisheries Office data, the district has 43,219 registered fishermen, with around 31,500 engaged in marine fishing.

These fishermen are expected to begin deep-sea operations in early November.

A government circular issued on March 29 under Rule 3(1)(a) of the Marine Fisheries Rules 2023 declared a 58-day nationwide fishing ban to ensure sustainable marine breeding.

The directive replaced the 2022 order, which enforced a 65-day ban from May 20 to July 23.

In comparison, India enforces a 61-day ban from April 15 to June 14.

Fishermen argue that Bangladesh’s ilish conservation efforts are undermined by uncoordinated policies, as Indian fishermen continue to catch ilish that migrate across borders.

Many believe a joint ban with India is essential for meaningful protection.