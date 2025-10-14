Fakhrul: Nation's future depends on upcoming election

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stated that the future of the nation's economy and its overall political landscape hinges upon the upcoming general election.

He alleged that, overall, BNP leaders and activists have endured the most severe political persecution in recent years.

He made these remarks on Tuesday afternoon, while addressing an extended meeting of the Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila and Ruhea Thana BNP units as the chief guest at the Thakurgaon District Shilpakala Academy auditorium.

The senior BNP leader claimed that the party's workers have faced unprecedented oppression during what he termed the 16-year 'dictatorial' rule of Sheikh Hasina.

Providing statistics, he asserted that nearly 6 million leaders and activists have been targeted with 'false' cases. Furthermore, he alleged that 20,000 workers have been 'killed' and 1,700, including three sitting MPs, have been 'forcibly disappeared' (gums).

He observed: "Our political activists can, at least, sleep peacefully at night now."

Fakhrul mentioned that numerous party workers in Thakurgaon have spent long periods in prison and been convicted in false cases over the last 15 years. He expressed gratitude to the lawyers for providing crucial legal assistance during this period.

On the subject of a nationwide referendum (or plebiscite), Mirza Fakhrul disclosed that the BNP has proposed to the National Consensus Commission that the national election and the referendum be held simultaneously on the same day.

The meeting was chaired by Thakurgaon District BNP President Mirza Faisal Amin.

Among the other attendees were District BNP General Secretary Paygam Ali, Municipal BNP President Shariful Islam Sharif, Sadar BNP President Abdul Hamid, Ruhea Thana BNP President Abdul Jabbar, and other local leaders from the BNP and its affiliated bodies.