Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Commerce adviser: Businesses raise edible oil prices without govt approval

Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Association claimed the new prices were set in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce 

File image of Soybean oil. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 02:12 PM

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin on Tuesday said businesses have increased edible oil prices without the government’s approval, which is beyond their authority.

“The government has not raised edible oil prices, nor has it given any permission to businesses to do so. Businesses do not have the authority to increase prices without the ministry’s approval. If there are price discrepancies, the government will take necessary measures,” he said while speaking at an event in Purbachal on the recent hikes in soybean and palm oil prices.

On Monday, the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association claimed that the new prices were set in consultation with the Ministry of Commerce and aligned with international market rates.

Bashir Uddin, however, clarified that no such approval was granted by the ministry.

According to the new rates set by businesses, bottled soybean oil has increased by Tk6 per litre to Tk195, while loose soybean oil went up by Tk8 per litre to Tk177.

Besides, a 5-litre bottle of soybean oil now costs Tk945 after a Tk23 hike, and loose palm oil has been raised by Tk13 per litre to Tk163.

Topics:

Commerce MinistryBangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers AssociationSk Bashir Uddin
Read More

Soybean, palm oil prices to rise again from Tuesday

Bashir urges youth to emulate Prophet’s (PBUH) simple, exemplary life

Sk Bashir: Tourism in Bangladesh to be safe, affordable

Dhaka, Islamabad seek to expand bilateral trade, reduce barriers

Commerce adviser: Investment prospects stronger than ever

Salehuddin: Economic growth drives tax collection, not enforcement

Latest News

Asif Nazrul: Process to receive bail bonds online begins Wednesday

Dhaka College students block Science Lab over proposed Central University Act

Germany pledges €1bn as World Health Summit 2025 opens in Berlin

RMG, chemical warehouses catch fire in Mirpur

Mob vandalizes magistrate’s vehicle during mobile court in Gazipur, one arrested

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x