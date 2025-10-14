Bangladesh marks 80 years of United Nations

The United Nations Country Team in Bangladesh hosted a commemorative event this evening to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations.

Held at UN House in Dhaka, the gathering brought together government officials and political leaders, members of the diplomatic community, civil society, youth representatives, media, and UN colleagues to reflect on eight decades of global cooperation and the UN’s enduring partnership with Bangladesh.

The event highlighted the UN’s evolving role in supporting Bangladesh’s development, including during the recent political transition.

Special tributes were paid to youth leaders of the July–August 2024 revolution and to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for his leadership and commitment to inclusive reform and multilateralism.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, thanked guests for their presence and steadfast partnership in support of a collective effort to advance the promise of the United Nations.

“The United Nations Country Team has been privileged to stand by the people of Bangladesh through many decades, including this most recent transition,” said Ms Lewis.

From the government, the High-Level Representative for Rohingya Affairs and National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, reflected on the friendship and close collaboration with Lewis and the United Nations team, expressing thanks for the ongoing support to Bangladesh across its humanitarian and development pillars.

Student leader and Interim Government Adviser Mahfuj Alam praised the UN for its principled support, which placed the rights and aspirations of the people of Bangladesh above all other priorities.

The evening also featured reflections from UN Volunteers and recognized long-serving UN staff members, as well as newly appointed representatives to the UN Country Team.

The event was held as part of the global UN80 initiative, which calls for a renewed, more inclusive multilateralism and a United Nations that is agile, accountable, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the people it was formed to serve.